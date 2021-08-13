Boil water advisory lifted for Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The boil water advisory in Edgefield County has now been lifted after there was a main water break Wednesday.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around Gregory Lake Rd from Country Club Hills to Maple Dr, Locust Dr, Maple Dr from Country Club Hills to Gregory Lake Rd, Hickory Hill Dr and Chestnut Dr that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following a intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the authority. The results of this sampling indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

