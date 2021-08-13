Another bacteria alert issued for local waterway
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our local waterways is under another water-quality alert.
On Thursday, the Savannah Riverkeeper issued a water quality alert for Betty’s Branch.
The alert says a high level of E. coli was found in a water sample collected this week.
Stormwater from recent afternoon thunderstorms is the cause.
Experts recommend avoiding direct contact with the water a couple days after heavy rainfall.
The waterway and some others were the focus of similar alerts a few weeks ago after heavy rainfall.
