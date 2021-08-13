Advertisement

Another bacteria alert issued for local waterway

E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our local waterways is under another water-quality alert.

On Thursday, the Savannah Riverkeeper issued a water quality alert for Betty’s Branch.

The alert says a high level of E. coli was found in a water sample collected this week.

Stormwater from recent afternoon thunderstorms is the cause.

Experts recommend avoiding direct contact with the water a couple days after heavy rainfall.

The waterway and some others were the focus of similar alerts a few weeks ago after heavy rainfall.

MORE | Photo of crowded Columbia County school bus raises concern for parents

