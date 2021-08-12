Advertisement

You can toast to this breakfast: IHOP, Cracker Barrel add alcohol

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes? Or beer and biscuits?

Joining Cracker Barrel, the IHOP restaurant chain is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations as part of an effort to make customers consider it for more than just breakfast.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

It’s not the only breakfast-serving chain that’s adding alcohol.

The Cracker Barrel in Columbia County at 460 Park West Drive near Grovetown recently applied and was approved for a license to sell beer and wine for consumption on the premises.

The Columbia County staff recommended the application for approval which was granted by Columbia County commissioners at their Aug. 3 meeting.

The chain known for Southern-inspired food and all-day breakfast announced a little over a year ago that for the first time it would start offering beer and alcohol at some of its locations across the country.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and CNN

