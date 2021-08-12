Advertisement

Woman uncovers massive megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach

One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.
One woman discovered a massive megalodon tooth in a swash in North Myrtle Beach.(Source: Tina Farley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Lots of time spent searching among the ocean waters for a megalodon tooth finally paid off for one local woman.

Tina Farley said she discovered a massive megalodon tooth a few weeks ago in a swash near Beach Cove Resort.

She found it while looking for sharks’ teeth and thought it was a rock at first.

Just to be sure that it was the real deal, Farley took it to Coastal Scuba who verified that it was a real megalodon tooth.

Farley said she lives in the area and looks all the time for megalodon teeth, and now she can finally she say that she found one.

