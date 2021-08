AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Interstate 20 is at a standstill near Columbia Highway north of Aiken.

An accident with injuries was reported around 10:47 a.m. around mile marker 22, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Traffic isn’t moving, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.