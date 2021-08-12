Richmond County deputy and driver sent to hospital crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the evening of Wednesday, August 11th at 8:31pm, a Richmond County Deputy was traveling south on Mike Padgett Highway near the intersection of Moore Road responding to a call for service. It is reported that another vehicle turned into the path of the patrol car causing a collision. Both drivers have been transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

The deputy has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle is reported to be critical.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded to the scene and is conducting the accident investigation.

Lanes are currently closed after Moore Road forcing traffic to get off there.

There is no further information being released at this time. Identities are being withheld pending family notification.

