North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man is facing numerous charges after authorities discovered he possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse materials.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James Clifford Hatmaker, Jr., 59, on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Hatmaker. Investigators state Hatmaker possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Hatmaker was arrested on August 11, 2021. He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

