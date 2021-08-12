Local COVID-19 vaccination clinics empty but hospital beds full

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Locally University Hospital reaching 98 COVID inpatients. They haven’t seen that many since the beginning of February. 10 new admissions since Wednesday alone. Out of 98 patients, nine of them are vaccinated but most aren’t. Health officials say there’s a slight uptick in people seeking out the vaccine because of the delta variant.

We visited AU Medical Center’s Washington Square Clinic one week before they close the doors. There are still not enough people getting the shot which is what is keeping our hospitals filling up.

Even when this clinic is open the lot looks almost empty. But over across town, the COVID units are far from empty in fact they’re filling up. Its a problem doctors have been worried about for months but they say concern over delta might be making a difference.

The clinics are empty but hospitals beds are full. Hesitancy is still keeping some people away from the shot.

“You think about the pros and the cons and really there are no cons,” said Ryan Rivas.

Ryan Rivas was one of them until today.

“I came out here because my fiancé said she wanted to get the vaccine shot and that’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while, we decided to do it because things are getting worse,” said Rivas.

Worse is what doctors fear could be coming if vaccination rates stay low.

Right now University Hospital has 98 COVID patients. Nine of those are unvaccinated. Doctors say most of the unvaccinated patients are older with underlying health conditions, but still only have moderate COVID symptoms.

Yet today’s vaccine clinic with 500 spots only brought in around 45 people.

“We’re trying to get out numbers up in our community...,” said Lashanda Johnson-Green, Medical Associates Plus Community Outreach Manager.

Medical Associates Plus is still pushing out the vaccine across the county in their mobile clinic. They think the delta variant is bringing more people to roll up their sleeves.

“... People are beginning to see more people passing away, more people hospitalized, more people getting sick. And I think for those people that have been hesitant in the beginning, are now coming to realize its time to get vaccinated,” said Johnson-Green.

“...Anyone can really do it you know. Think about the future,” said Rivas.

Medical Associates Plus says they have good and bad days. While we were there three people showed up to get their first dose. AU’s Washington Square clinic will close next week but there are still many other places you can get vaccinated. We have a list on our website.

