Jobs hailed in Georgia as South Carolina sees slight rise in unemployment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Peach State saw record-setting jobs and investments from economic development projects in fiscal year 2021.

Investments increased by 46 percent, while job creation increased 5 percent above prior state economic development records, he announced Wednesday with the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

New investments totaled $10.97 billion, and 33,439 jobs were created in the state through 379 projects supported by the agency between July 1, 2020, and June 30 of this year.

Georgia’s international partnerships accounted for the creation of nearly $2 billion in foreign direct investment in the state. Twenty percent more jobs were created by foreign direct investments than during the previous fiscal year.

Nineteen projects from South Korea represent the highest job creation from a single country, and Swiss-based projects led in total investment.

Seventy-four percent of new project locations and expansions took place outside of the 10-county metro Atlanta region, along with 69 percent of total investments. New locations and expansions outside of this area and in Georgia’s rural regions created 17,322 jobs.

Leading industries investing in Georgia included automotive, advanced manufacturing, software/technology, logistics and distribution, and food processing, which alone increased 232 percent in job creation over fiscal year 2020.

“In addition to the overall state of our economy, setting new economic development records during a global pandemic is further evidence that Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said.

In South Carolina

South Carolina employment officials say the number of initial claims filed last week increased over the previous week after four consecutive weeks of decline.

In the week that ended Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,432 first-time unemployment claims. That total was 91 higher than the previous week’s 1,341.

Greenville County had the highest total first-time claims with 142, with Richland County have the second highest with 122.

In the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $6.5 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, 2020, the state has paid out more than $6.5 billion in benefits.

