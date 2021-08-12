Advertisement

Invasive tegu lizard sightings continue around S.C.; owners asked to register them

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Wildlife officials continue to receive reports of tegu lizard sightings in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said since August 2020, there have been 13 confirmed sightings of free-ranging, non-native black and white tegus. Some of the sightings have been in Darlington County.

Because of the negative impacts on birds such as turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise, black and white tegus and their hybrids were added to the list of “Restricted Non-Native Wildlife” in May.

This regulation means that tegus and their hybrids are prohibited from being brought into South Carolina or reproduced here.

People who own black and white tegus are required to register them with SCDNR by Sept. 25.

SCDNR continues to investigate reports and asks that any sightings be reported to biologist Andrew Grosse. The sightings can also be reported online by CLICKING HERE. If possible, people are asked to submit a picture, location and time and date the animal was seen.

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.(Dustin Smith - SCDNR)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians

Latest News

How the state budget blocked S.C. schools from implementing mask mandates
Richmond County deputy and driver sent to hospital crash on Mike Padgett Highway
army officer wins gold medal
Phenix City woman wins gold at the Olympics
Augusta commission committee passed plan to allocate $1.5 million from ARP towards vaccine incentives