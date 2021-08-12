As hospitals’ COVID counts climb, vast majority are unvaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the COVID patient count steadily climbs at local hospitals, we’re seeing some vaccinated people with so-called breakthrough cases.

But the vast majority remain unvaccinated.

University Hospital had 98 COVID-19 inpatients as of 9 a.m. Thursday, up four from Wednesday and triple the number it had two weeks ago. The hospital discharged six COVID patients Wednesday but admitted 10.

But a telling statistic is that nine of today’s 98 patients had been vaccinated against COVID-19. These breakthrough cases are rare, and the patient doesn’t usually suffer serious symptoms. But they can happen.

That means about 90 percent of University’s inpatients today haven’t been vaccinated.

That’s close to the 95 percent of inpatients at Augusta University Health who are unvaccinated, according to figures from Dr. Jose Vazquez, an infectious disease expert there.

Of those who have been vaccinated but ended up in AU Medical Center with COVID anyway, two have died, he said.

The flood of patients is a change in the course of the pandemic for hospitals, which had seen patient counts dip to single digits in recent months.

The surge has sent so many people to University’s main hospital on Walton Way that every unit except one had COVID patients earlier this week, Sylvester said.

While the hospital system has more than enough space for the surge, staffing could be an issue due to a nationwide nursing shortage blamed on a combination of factors from retirements to lack of students in the pipeline .

And Georgia has been hit hard, with Nurse Journal ranking it fifth-lowest in nurses to residents.

University has an entire empty hospital — the Summerville campus on Wrightsboro Road — that it used exclusively for COVID inpatients during the last surge.

Hospital leaders would like to reopen the patient rooms there, but they can’t because they lack the staffing, Sylvester confirmed.

At the height of the pandemic in January, University had about 150 inpatients there, Sylvester said. While the patient count now isn’t as high as it was then, it’s headed that way.

And it could stay that way for a while because COVID patients can spend five to 80 days hospitalized, Vazquez said.

Also in the news ...

SHOTS FOR MOMS: A group of top health organizations in South Carolina issued a joint recommendation for all pregnant women in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19 . Evidence shows women during and after pregnancy are at much greater risk for severe COVID illness than others in their age group and are more likely to have major pregnancy complications.

VACCINE MANDATE: The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots . The order will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

S.C. STUDENT MASKS: While South Carolina leaders have said the state will not enforce a federal face mask requirement on school buses, individual school districts are allowed to do so . That information is according to the South Carolina Department of Education memorandum sent to school superintendents last week.

DINING DECISION: The 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart is banning unvaccinated service members from dining indoors at establishments off-post. The ban includes restaurants, bars, night clubs, live performance venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events, indoor movie theaters, amusement parks and tattoo parlors.

UNIVERSITY INCENTIVES: The University of South Carolina has released COVID testing requirements as well as rewards to encourage students to get vaccinated for the 2021 Fall semester. Education leaders say they are planning a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan informed by effective public health strategies.

