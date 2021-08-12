Advertisement

Ga. kids’ door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say

Doorbell
Doorbell(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have charged 14 people with recruiting poor children from Atlanta to sell candy and food door-to-door in the city’s northern suburbs.

State Attorney General Chris Carr alleges it was a scheme to funnel money to a notorious Los Angeles-based street gang.

The Republican says the group set up a fake charity called Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. to fund its criminal enterprises.

The indictment makes no mention of how much money the candy sales raised.

The charges including human trafficking, racketeering, criminal street gang activity and money laundering.

Georgia Peach Youth Club did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

MORE | Kemp calls crime the ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia’s future

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show
Driver dies, deputy hospitalized after crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Candle in Dark Room. (Gray News)
Community mourns passing of Chancey’s Towing Service owner
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
Imani Bell
Ga. family speaks out after coaches charged in teen athlete’s death

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak was interviewed by Senate investigators Wednesday.
Senate panel questions former Atlanta U.S. attorney in Trump probe
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 12
Empty classroom
Outbreak keeps kids at home in Glascock, Taliaferro counties
Richmond County deputy and driver sent to hospital crash on Mike Padgett Highway
One person, deputy injured in crash