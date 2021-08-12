Former Seminole player and coach Dexter Carter remembers Bobby Bowden

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dexter Carter, a Baxley, Georgia native, recently moved to the CSRA. Carter suited up for Bobby Bowden and Florida State from 1986 to 1989 in the beginning phases of the Florida State dynasty era, winning four Bowl games in four years. He was the most outstanding player in the 1990 Senior Bowl and was then drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enjoyed a seven year NFL career which saw him as part of the 1994-95 Super Bowl XXIX winning team. Carter made his way back to the Seminoles for the 2007, 2008, and 2009 seasons at the end of Bowden’s career. Carter sat down with WRDW Sports Director Mike Jakucionis for a one-on-one interview to remember the legacy of Bobby Bowden.

Dexter Carter: Growing up in Baxley Georgia, having an opportunity to play sports from 8 years old all the way up. Literally, never had an offseason. Every sport: baseball, football, basketball, track, and it was just what we did. It equipped me, my brother to have a focus and 1 have a reason to make good grades and both of those things, the focus and good grades, gave me the opportunity to have a good high school career. Made all-state my junior, senior years. I remember my junior year I had 18 yards rushing at 5′9″, 165 pounds in AAA football in South Georgia, which you know, is pretty competitive. And then I went to football camp at Florida State. Didn’t even know who it was. My coach recommended I go there. I was a Georgia fan, but all their running backs were 6′2″, 230, and it just wasn’t me. I went, and Bobby Bowden had never met me. But after 3 days of the camp, I was fastest thing in the camp, and he offered me a scholarship. He said, “Dexter, we didn’t know who you were.” But he said, “We loved what we saw, and contingent on your grades, you’ve got a scholarship offer.” And I was like, “you had me at hello, coach.” And from that point on, I was Florida State. I just went back home, and did the things that I needed to do to be in great academic shape and have a great senior year. I had 1600 yards rushing, made it to the playoffs, and Bobby Bowden was a man of his word. He hung in there with me until I got the qualifications that I needed, and he already had my mom sold with faith, family, and football in that order. You know, my mom was very faithful, religious person, so she and Bobby had great conversations. He had her sold, he had me sold, so it didn’t matter who came my senior year, after my senior year. I was a Florida State Seminole.

Mike Jakucionis: And then once you got to Florida State, I think you said 1800 yards your junior year, 1600 yards your senior year of high school. I mean that’s a lot of carries for a high schooler, lot of yards, a lot of mileage there, too. What was the transition like from high school to college then?

DC: And you know what’s interesting? That does sound like a lot of mileage. But, I averaged almost 7 yards a carry. So I didn’t carry the ball very much, I just ran a lot of yards! You know, and thank goodness for a 4.4 40 in high school. But there wasn’t a whole lot of mileage even when I got to Florida State. But I – when I first got there, coach Bowden thought he was going to Red Shirt me. But, I surpassed everybody, kind of the same formula I had with the 49ers. Kind of surpassed everyone on the depth chart, except Roger Craig with the 49ers, but I was second team my rookie year, and Florida State I was second team behind Heisman Trophy hopeful Sammy Smith, who was the 9th pick overall in the ‘88 draft. So, I got a chance to play my freshman year and made them believers. That was my first of four years, didn’t get redshirted, and fortunately, went to the Senior Bowl my senior year after helping Florida State to rank #3 twice, #2 once, in my last 3 years. Went to the Senior Bowl, and won the most outstanding offensive player, coached by Buddy Ryan, and that catapulted me from projected third to fifth round draft pick to the first round. So, just hard work, perseverance, work ethic, and just doing the things you’re supposed to do. Being focused, committed, and just being a good hardworking person. And that’s how from Pop Warner, middle school, high school and college, the same formula worked in the NFL. I was always undersized. Coach Bowden had said that many times. I was an over achiever, and I thought that was a bad thing because overachiever? What do you mean? I expected to do that, but that’s not what he meant. He meant that what people thought about me, based on my undersize. You know, I could run, I worked hard, I could block he said. I could catch I could do all of that stuff, but I just wasn’t very big, so people didn’t expect me to do all that I did. So it became a normal thing once people got to know me.

MJ: And then in your four years, four Bowls along the way. I believe you averaged, just like your high school numbers instead of 7 yards per carry, it was down to 5 and half but even still, that’s very good numbers. And like you said, that ended up getting you a first round draft pick. But before we get to the NFL draft, I’ve got to ask, was there a favorite Bowl victory for you? Or one that really stood out in your mind?

DC: No we went to every bowl we played in. After my freshman year, they were of great significance, because depending on what happened, that was technically the playoff system back then. But we won the games and got about as high as we could, which was second in the nation once and third twice, but we went into it ranked fourth or fifth. But then, depending on what happened on the other teams, they moved us up, or we were already at two and three and the other teams didn’t lose. Our nemesis back then was Miami. We couldn’t get past Miami. They probably won two or three of those national championships back then, but you know what, I feel really good about my part of contribution to coach Bowden’s history, because he’s had some great teams. But I was part of the first three years of that dynasty, the beginning of that dynasty. So I feel very, very good about that, being a part of his history.

MJ: And then 7 years in the NFL after that, and then a little bit of break for you, and then back in 2007, you ended up back at Florida State. What was the conversation like to get into coaching with coach Bowden at that point? Was that something that you wanted to pursue?

DC: Actually, no. I was a high school coach, coaching my son in high school, actually middle school at the time (mic gets ruffled). I did place the call to coach Bowden, because Coach Bowden – once I saw that he was looking for a running back coach. A friend of mine, Stanley Hall, we came in as freshmen together at Florida State, he called me up and he said, “Dexter, coach Bowden is looking for a running back coach. Man, you better call him up!” But, I had that pessimism, which I don’t have very much in my life. I was pessimistic because, man coach Bowden’s not going to be interested in me! I hadn’t coached no college ball. But what it taught me was, life’s about relationships. He had no idea I wanted to coach, but when I called him up, these were his words. He said, “Dexter, if you’d had called me two weeks ago, you would’ve had the job like that!” But he said two weeks ago I offered the job to someone. Ironically it was my former college roommate, Edgar Bennett, who played for the Green Bay Packers. At that time he was the running backs coach at Green Bay. He said, “I’ve given Edgar all the time in the world to give me the answer. Now that you’ve called me and given the interest.” Now this is a man who could’ve hired any running back coach in the country. But Edgar was a great choice, but knowing Edgar, I had my reasons to think Edgar wasn’t leaving Green Bay. He played for Green Bay, he’s in the Green Bay Hall of Fame, coaches at Green Bay, his wife’s from Green Bay, so two weeks later, he calls me up, and said, “Hey Dexter, are you still interested?” I said, “Yes, sir.” He offered me the job. Again, he could’ve hired anyone he wanted to, but he told me, “Dexter, I’m not hiring you for x’s and o’s, you’ve played football all your life. I know you know the X’s and O’s.” He said, “I’m hiring you because of the example that I think you can be to these young me.” He said, “that’s why I’m bringing you in.” Now, what other man would do that? You’ve got to start somewhere and have some kind of background. It’s very hard to get into college ball or the professional level and not have coached at those levels at some point. Somebody’s got to give you an opportunity like any other job. And he gave it to me. And, none of us thought it was only going to be 3 years. But I’ll tell you what, I am so happy that I had that experience to be one of those coaches who played for him and coached for him.

MJ: Now let’s go back to your time as a player actually, you know. Tell me a little bit about how he was as a coach, you know. Who as he? What made him tick? What made him drive? What made him happy? What, you know, probably led to what I can only assume were some college-level outburst? You know, who was he as the coach?

DC: You know his outbursts weren’t like a Jimbo Fisher outburst. Ok? It wasn’t laden with expletives because he got upset just like anyone else, but it was in a respectful way. He was more concerned about your character and your spiritual being. And he found a way to implement that in every single thing he did. He recruited guys after being in their living rooms and telling their parents, “When they come to me, I’m going to be their father. I’m going to reprimand them when they need it, and I’m going to love them when they need to be loved. And faith, family, and football in that order is what I will teach them and they will get their academics or they won’t be here.” And ever player that he said that to, every parent whose living room he sat in front of, expected it, and trusted him, and saw it in action. And he believed, and this is what I believe in life with my kids and myself, if you do the right things, you do things the right way, you treat people the right way, you’ll succeed. And if you’re talking about sports, you’ll win. And that’s what he did. There is no other coach in the country that can say they’ve done it the way coach Bowden did. There’s only one guy that has more wins than him and Joe Paterno was a great guy. But coach Bowden did it a different way. And that’s why he was so at peace when he – I talked to him two weeks before he passed. He told me, he said the same thing he said publicly. He said, “Dexter, I’m at peace.” But the one thing he told me that I haven’t seen in the paper is, he said, " I have done everything that I think God required of me, so I’m ok.” And he always said he knew where he was going when it was all over. That’s why he was at peace, that’s why his family was by his side, and those last days, they knew what was happening, but they know he was fulfilled. And they know where hew as going. And it was anything different than what he told that fan that one time and what he told all of us players every decade. He told us the same thing. So that’s why everything people are saying about him it’s the same thing people are regurgitating out about him. And I am just so fortunate to have had the opportunity to be born in this lifetime, during his lifetime, to play for him, then have the opportunity to coach with him. But every time I called that man, he’s picked the phone up. And it’s not just me, it’s every player he’s ever had. Not one interview that he ever turned down whether we won, or whether we lost. You talk to some coaches after they lose? Oh, you’re not talking to me. Not coach Bowden. And one thing I got to back up a little bit, this probably sums coach Bowden. He doesn’t expect anyone to give him anything. Early on, he wanted to be in the SEC. They wouldn’t let him in. Wanted him though, when he went to the ACC and won all those ACC championship games and he stayed. But, the thing that’s interesting is when it came to Florida State within four years – I’m sorry 3 years – he was 10 and 1, 11-1, two Orange Bowls back to back against Oklahoma? He did that in his first 3 and four years. Now, we talk about the dynasty years? He won before us. The way he did it, he wanted to play Ohio State, Oklahoma, he wanted to play Nebraska, he wanted them all. He wanted them to come to Tallahassee. They didn’t. Man, you’re not good enough, we’re not coming to Tallahassee. You know what he did? He didn’t fret about it. He jumped on the road, took his boys to those places and won. Proved to everybody: if you believe in yourself and trust in what we’re doing, trust in my plan: faith family and football, we’re going to get to where y’all want to get. And he did it his way. I loved the man.

MJ: So now faith, family, and football. Really great personal characteristics, coaching characteristics, I mean from the way you’re talking about him, was there really a difference from the coaching side to the personal side?

DC: It really wasn’t! That’s interesting, I had never really thought about it. But no, there was no difference for him because he – you notice him in a game? He’s the same in practice. He gave his coaches autonomy from the time I played for him to the time that I coached for him. He let his coaches coach. Now when he had to step in and say something on the practice field, he stepped in and said it. When he had to step in at halftime or during a game, he would do it. But he always had that pad he was writing on. All those notes that he thought, we have a game plan, everyone wants the game plan to work, but it’s like life. He said you have to adjust, everything doesn’t happen the way you want it. And everything that happens to us, it’s not always – not what happens to us, but how we react to it. So you know what, we take notes and we react to it. And one other things he said about coaching, I remember we used to blow people out. Coaches would get upset, fans would get upset about it, not our fans, but others, and he said, “My team has tremendous depth. First, second third teamers, they go in, they play like starters, because that’s what he taught us. So when these second and third teamers go in when we’ve won by a lot, they continued the game plan. The score keeps going up. “Coach why do you run the score up on people?” He said, “What am I supposed to do? Call plays that we didn’t practice so my second and third teamers can fail? Absolutely not. I owe them more than that. Plus, I can’t coach both teams!” I think that was genius. He couldn’t! That’s why, this isn’t quite for this interview, but this is why I don’t like participation trophies. Life is about understanding what our gift is, understanding what our abilities are. Everybody’s not a starter, but everyone’s got a talent and everyone’s got a role. You play that role, you help the overall result of them. But I am not going to put you in a position for you to fail. That’s just not you. You can still be an NFL player, but not everyone’s a starter. That’s what he made clear to us. That’s why you wouldn’t have seen guys transferring like today. You’d have seen guys – Alabama does it. They have three deep. Somebody leaves, next year, where’d he come from? He was already there. But he was working as if he was a starter. That’s why I respect Nick Saban and how he coaches today. And as great as he is, he has yet to do what coach Bowden did. But he has a great amount of respect for coach Bowden as we all do. He’s going to be missed.

MJ: And I even saw in one of the Nick Saban tributes, Nick was talking about while Coach Bowden was over at West Virginia, Nick Saban’s – I think it was his mother or father that passed away. And coach Bowden actually offered him a job with the Mountaineers just because he knew that was going to be closer to home for coach Saban. But as you said, life is a gift. What would you say coach Bowden’s biggest gift, not just for college football, but really for the world was?

DC: The way he lived his life. He lived it the way he spoke it. Nobody can say, “Ope! Caught you! You ain’t lived the way you taught coach!” Nobody. He lived his life the way he – it was perceived. When we went as freshman, every year he took us to a catholic church, he took us to a majority black church, and took us to majority white church, because he wanted everyone to know. One: you didn’t have to leave who you were and that God that you serve, we’re all serving. And we’re going to take you to these churches and introduce you to them. Let the community know you’re here, and you know they’re here. And you know what, on Sunday’s, before meetings, you can go to church. I loved that man for that. He was never fake, he never – it’s interesting I wish I could give you an example of how he yelled at me, you know, “Hey Buddy! Buddy! Why’d you do that? Dexter?” I remember one time, and many Seminole fans remember, 1989, we hadn’t beaten Miami. First play of the game, LeRoy Butler intercepts the ball. Second play of the game, I take a toss, go around the left side, touchdown, the loudest the stadium has ever been. I still here that today. And actually recently, it was on social media, and somebody did the 10 loudest games, and all these years later, that game was still number three on how loud the game was. Well in that game also, people remember, there was a flag incident. And it’s on YouTube, I got clipped, we threw an interception. I went to make the tackle, can’t tackle by the way. I was always an offensive player. Guy hits me from the back, they throw a flag on him and he doesn’t see it. I see it. I don’t know where this came from, but I got up. I walked over, picked the flag up, and he didn’t see me and I put it on his head right when he was taking his helmet off. And the flag just sits there. And I get a flag, so I go to the sideline and coach Bowden’s like, hey buddy! Buddy! What were you doing? What were you thinking? And I’m like, I’m sorry coach I wasn’t thinking! But it fired our team up. We had not beaten Miami, so that was one of those gestures that our team backed me and our team was fired up about it. But you know what, coach Bowden, he benched me for the whole third quarter because I did something that needed to be reprimanded by the whole third quarter. We won, the next week, he didn’t allow me to start the game against South Carolina, but I understood. I understood, and I picked up no other flags after that.

MJ: Dexter, if you could, that’s a great story. Can you give me one more as a player and one more as a coach that epitomizes who coach Bowden was?

DC: Oh man. Interesting. Wow. Man! You know what, he never varied from who he was, so it’s interesting. Some of the stories in at halftime, not that he said anything out of the way. Some of them you can’t share because they’re private, but let’s see. Ok Florida Gators, Florida Gators we beat three out four in our four years. Unfortunately, we lost three out of four to Miami. With the Gators, we hated. Miami we hated for that week, but we loved their players because it looked like we were looking in the mirror at them. Coach Bowden told us that there were times that he had to reprimand based on flash and dash and hands in the air and he said, I don’t ever want to take away your individualism. But he said when it starts to effect the outcome of the game, negatively impact your team, then I’m going to step in. So when you see the Tyrell Buckley’s, the Deion Sanders’, the LeRoy Butlers’, other than the flag incident, I was kind of a laid back dude. But he said, I want you to be who you are. But that doesn’t sound like a big locker room story, but that’s why you had so many personalities of different types come into Florida State and you see the flash and dash, the hands in the air, that doesn’t look like a coach Bowden team. But coach Bowden said I don’t want to take your individualism, just know when to corral it and reel it in, because at that point it starts to hurt the team, so that’s one of the stories he’s had to say at halftime because guys got a little carried away. A bit excited.

MJ: Rambunctious.

DC: Rambunctious! Love the word. Rambunctious absolutely.

MJ: And then, for your experience with him coaching alongside of him, what can you tell me about that? I know you’ve been saying he’s the same person, every day of the week, every month of the year. But even as a coach you know, was there any difference? Did you feel more his equal, more his level?

DC: Never, ever did I feel his equal, but he never made me not feel his equal. So it was more of a respect thing. But, having a chance to see him from the coaching perspective, and having to say again, having the Mark Richts, the Brad Scotts, the Chuck Amato’s, all became head coaches. And then I come back and Chuck is back, and you’ve got Jimbo Fisher there. But I see him still allowing his coaches to coach unless he needed to say something. So the autonomy that he gave coaches, for example he gave Jimbo tremendous autonomy. He gave him the yay and nay on recruits, but it was because Jimbo was a good recruiter. So, but to still sit in his office while we’re in our meeting rooms and he’s watching film, you know he’s been watching film because every now and then he’ll come in and he’s excited. He’ll get that chalk and pause the meeting and say guys! Man this is what I was looking at. Now I’m not telling y’all how to do it, but this would be a great thing to try right here, you know what I’m saying? And man I believe this here will work. Again, I’m not telling you to do it now, but guys, I think this will work. I mean, just he could’ve said no, he could’ve stuck his chest out, which I never saw him to, just to show players I’m the boss. Show the coaches, I’m the boss, but he never did that. And I think, whether it’s 1986 or 2006 when I came back to coach, he still was the boss but he still allowed his coaches to have that autonomy to implement the plans he said. Which was, you know what, as long as you win the right way, and our players are doing what they’re supposed to do, then I don’t need to step in. I’ll step in when I need to. To me, that’s just like a great CEO. That’s what he was: a great CEO. He didn’t stay behind the scenes. He stepped in when he needed to, but you’ve got to give the people you hired the right to do the job.

MJ: Now you’ll get the chance to say one final goodbye on Friday. What do you think Friday’s going to be like for you and really for all of Seminole nation?

DC: You know what, I hope it’ll be what it was, in my opinion, this whole week, because initially it was sadness. Regardless of if you knew the time was coming or how soon it was coming. It was sadness, but this man lived 91 years. This man lived a full 91 years, lived everyday the way he preached. He knew that he had lived his life purpose to the fullest. So I hope it’s – Saturday’s a day of joy, happiness, celebration. There will be some tears, but there’s tears of joy because this man left nothing on the table. And I’m so happy that I helped him fulfill his life purpose on the football field.

MJ: We’ve been talking for quite a while now, and we’ve covered a lot Dexter, but is there anything else that we didn’t talk about that you’d like to mention?

DC: I’m glad you allowed me to come here and speak about this man, because this man knew he had a lot of people that loved him. A lot of people that supported Florida State from the beginning to the end. And I remember three or four years ago, when the dynasty premiere was at a movie theater here. And the movie theater was full of Seminole fans and supporters. And there’s a lot here in the CSRA. I want them to know that coach Bowden saw you. We see you. We love you, we appreciate you, and keep following the Seminoles.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.