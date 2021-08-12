‘Fashion is like a freedom of speech’: Woman takes boutique-on-wheels around Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s hard being stylish, and even harder being one of a kind. But one Augusta woman is doing both by bringing her unique boutique on the road.

I talked to the owner about why she started this mobile boutique and what it means to be able to make people feel good in what they’re wearing.

“Welcome to Barbie’s Mobile Boutique, the first mobile boutique in Augusta and surrounding area; y’all come on in.”

It’s pretty hard to miss LaBrittney Reed’s mobile boutique - bringing fashion to you.

“I will deliver at your home, at school, at church, if you need attire I’ll deliver anywhere,” Reed said.

Barbie’s Mobile Boutique is what it’s called - and if you step inside, you’ll find everything from the trendiest clothing, shoes, purses, and even jewelry.

“I sell clothes that I would wear myself and my dream was to have a store, so I just put all of my dreams into one and came up with Barbie’s mobile boutique.”

It all started during the pandemic, and like many, Reed had to find alternative sources of income. So she put her creativity to use and used her love of fashion and interior designing to create this one-stop-shop on wheels.

“I was selling clothes out of my house and a lot of the customers didn’t have any transportation,” she said. “They didn’t have any way to go shopping to get items and a lot of customers were working a lot.”

She wanted to bring something different to the area. And different it is - as it is the first of its kind actually in the CSRA.

“Fashion is like a freedom of speech where you don’t really have to talk,” Reed said. “It’s a lot of times I wanted to quit or I wasn’t confident in myself to do this.”

Not only that, but she wanted to be a positive role model to her girls who look up to her.

“I have two daughters and they look up to me and they are a reflection of me and I just want to do something positive in the community,” she said.

Reed says she will be having a grand opening at Southgate Plaza on Gordon Highway on Monday. She will be parked in the parking lot and you can get on board and shop.

Reed also says whatever she doesn’t have at her grand opening, she will deliver it to you when it gets in.

Another fun fact: she started selling clothes three months ago out of her house and she designs everything on her bus.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.