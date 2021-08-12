Injured deputy identified in crash that killed another driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities released more information Thursday afternoon about a crash involving a Richmond County deputy that left one person dead and injured the deputy.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Moore Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was responding to an emergency call and traveling south on Highway 56.

The coroner’s office reports a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Diedra Briggs was traveling north on the highway and turned left in front of the patrol car.

Both Briggs and the deputy were transported to Augusta University Medical Center.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports Briggs was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m.

The deputy was identified as Casey Donald. Donald, who has been employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019 and is assigned to road patrol operations.

He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the agency.

The case is still being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

