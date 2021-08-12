Advertisement

Deputies investigating home invasion in Augusta

Home invasion
Home invasion(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a home invasion this week.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., deputies met with several victims at a home on McNutt Way after the invasion occurred, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

They told deputies three Black males wearing jeans, black jackets and black masks rushed into their home while armed with handguns.

The suspects reportedly stole a black fanny pack containing two social security cards, two debit cards and keys that belonged to one of the victims.

Deputies say the suspects involved drove a white 2000′s model Ford Crown Victoria with black and silver unique slanted rims.

MORE | Ga. kids’ door-to-door candy sales funded gang, prosecutors say

Any information concerning this vehicle or its occupants please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1026 or (706)821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies, deputy hurt in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show
Candle in Dark Room. (Gray News)
Community mourns passing of Chancey’s Towing Service owner
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
Imani Bell
Ga. family speaks out after coaches charged in teen athlete’s death

Latest News

University Hospital in Augusta
As hospitals’ COVID patients rise, vast majority are unvaccinated
The Pfizer vaccine, made in collaboration with German company BioNTech, could be the first...
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
Handcuffs
North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges