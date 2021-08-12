Deputies investigating home invasion in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a home invasion this week.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., deputies met with several victims at a home on McNutt Way after the invasion occurred, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

They told deputies three Black males wearing jeans, black jackets and black masks rushed into their home while armed with handguns.

The suspects reportedly stole a black fanny pack containing two social security cards, two debit cards and keys that belonged to one of the victims.

Deputies say the suspects involved drove a white 2000′s model Ford Crown Victoria with black and silver unique slanted rims.

Any information concerning this vehicle or its occupants please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1026 or (706)821-1080.

