Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next two mornings. The best time is two hours before sunrise, but the radiant that the meteors appear from will get above the horizon each night after midnight. No need to focus on a specific point in the sky, just make sure it is dark and you have an open view. We could even be able to see some in the city. Now we just need to keep the clouds away!

Conditions stay hot and humid today with wake up temps in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Isolated to scattered storms are possible today. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated storms will be possible. Winds will remain relatively light out of the south.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. Saturday highs will be hot again in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday.

Morning lows will stay stick in the low to mid 70s early Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 90s. Scattered storms are expected during the day Sunday with the front stalled over the region.

We are entering a more climatologically favored period for tropical cyclones and we currently have our sites on Tropical Depression Fred. It is too far out to know any specifics on how it impacts our forecast, but there will be the opportunity for heavy rain from this system early next week. Keep it here for updates.

