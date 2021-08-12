Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking tonight into Friday morning before sunrise. The best time is two hours before sunrise, but the radiant that the meteors appear from will get above the horizon each night after midnight. No need to focus on a specific point in the sky, just make sure it is dark and you have an open view. We could even be able to see some in the city. Now we just need to keep the clouds away!

Isolated storms are possible through around sunset. The overnight looks dry with mostly clear skies. Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light overnight.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated storms will be possible. Winds will remain relatively light out of the south.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. Saturday highs will be hot again in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Morning lows will stay stick in the mid 70s early Sunday as clouds from Fred drape over the region. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s thanks to clouds. Scattered storms are expected during the day Sunday with the front stalled over the region and Fred bringing tropical moisture to the southern US.

Heavy rain looks to remain possible into early next week as Fred tracks through the Southeast. The eventual track and intensity of Fred plays a big role in what types of impacts we could see in the CSRA. High rain chances are anticipated Monday through Wednesday of next week. More clouds than sun will keep highs below normal in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for updates.

