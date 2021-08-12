Advertisement

Augusta commission committee passed plan to allocate $1.5 million from ARP towards vaccine incentives

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today the commission committee passed the City Administrators plan to allocate $1.5 million from ARP towards vaccine incentives.

$1 million of that will be allocated towards vaccine incentives. $100 to any person who gets fully vaccinated. They are estimating that’ll be for about 10,000 people. The rest of the $1.5 million will be used for admin cost and vaccine education efforts.

This is just committee, these still need to be passed through full commission next week. We will continue to provide updates.

MORE: | ‘There is no statistic for grief’: S.C. hits 10,000 COVID deaths

