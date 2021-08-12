Advertisement

2 planes land on highways this week in 2-state region

By Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A plane doesn’t land on a highway every day. But then it’s been a busy week in the two-state region.

In Georgia

DIXIE, Ga. - A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday in Brooks County on Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Mike Dewey.

The plane landed on County Road 78 in Dixie.

It was a single-engine plane that took off from Panama City, Fla., and two people were aboard.

Dewey said the plane made the emergency landing because of an engine failure.

No one was hurt.

The plane landed safely on the highway and there were no injuries.
In South Carolina

UNION, S.C. - A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on an Upstate highway.

Data from FlightAware shows the Beechcraft Bonanza 36 took off from Myrtle Beach around 8:30 a.m. and was en route to Knoxville Downtown Island Airport in Tennessee.

The plane ended up landing on Union Boulevard near the Duncan Bypass in Union, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

It was not immediately known what caused the pilot to the land on the highway.

No injuries were reported.

A small plane that departed the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday morning landed on...
From reports by WALB and WMBF

