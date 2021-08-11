Advertisement

Ga. family speaks out after coaches charged in teen athlete’s death

By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - A family is reacting after two people have been charged in the death of their child.

A Clayton County grand jury indicted Imani Bell’s former coaches, Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer, on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

SEE FAMILY’S NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE CHARGES:

An autopsy revealed Bell, a junior at the time, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

The indictment stated the defendants caused “excessive physical pain by conducting outdoor conditioning training in dangerous heat.”

“They were also forced to run up stadium steps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney, in February.

The Bells filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walker-Asekere, Palmer and several Clayton County district employees, claiming they failed to follow mandated safety guidelines.

According to the Georgia High School Athletic Association, outdoor workouts aren’t allowed to happen when the temps are over 92 degrees. The heat index was in the triple digits when Bell collapsed.

“Imani started showing signs that she was going into heat distress. She couldn’t finish the mile run. She was stumbling,” Stewart said.

Bells parents have been seeking justice for the last two years, heartbroken to have lost their first daughter while in the care of coaches she trusted.

“We, every day, are learning to live with the loss of our daughter,” said Dorian Bell, Imani’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Joshua Merry
Augusta man charged after video shows him assaulting 7-year-old
This image depicts a close view of a Petri dish culture plate, which had contained a growth...
Rare illness kills 1 in Georgia, linked to cases in 3 other states

Latest News

Ga. elections chief calls for steps to make sure only citizens vote
A Myrtle Beach lottery player overcame “unbelievable” odds to collect two big wins in a...
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Myrtle Beach lotto player wins $3M just two weeks after winning $40K
Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County sheriff wins battle to control his agency’s budget
The Interstate 20 state line improvement project progress will close inside lanes in both...
Roadway roundup: I-20 state line closures set for steel delivery