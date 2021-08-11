UofSC releases testing requirements, vaccine rewards for Fall semester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released testing requirements, as well as, rewards to encourage students to get vaccinated for the 2021 Fall semester.

Education leaders say they are planning a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan informed by effective public health strategies.

The testing protocol will be comprehensive and include required testing for statistically valid samples of students, faculty, and staff.

Testing will be performed daily and students and employees will receive notifications on the weeks they are to be tested.

UofSC says this plan will allow them to determine the positivity rates of groups on campus, tailor more intensive testing to areas of the campus where it’s needed, and help us limit the spread of the virus.

Students are welcome to receive a test as often as they’d like. Testing will be done on a walk-in basis.

The university is also embarking on an even more vigorous vaccination campaign, building on the Garnet and Vaxxed program that was initiated over the summer.

Students, faculty, and staff members who get vaccinated this fall or who have previously been vaccinated will have the chance to win weekly prizes during the fall semester.

Those prizes include:

One full and one half in-state tuition discount (for enrolled students)

Apple Airpods, iPad Minis, and Macbooks

Four tickets (per winner) to home football games, including Carolina vs. Clemson

Garage parking passes for the spring semester (4 student passes; 2 faculty/staff passes)

Five $1,000 travel grants (for faculty)

Five $1,000 supply grants (for faculty and staff)

Five professional association memberships (for faculty)

$500 bookstore credit

$250 meal plan cards for students, faculty, and staff

Pop-up events with food prizes

And more!

To be eligible to receive a prize you must upload your completed vaccination card to MyHealthSpace. If you are vaccinated at the UofSC Center for Health and Well-being, your vaccine status will automatically be updated.

