‘There is no statistic for grief’: S.C. hits 10,000 COVID deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina hit a somber milestone Wednesday with 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

It happened as the ultra-contagious delta variant of coronavirus fuels a new surge of cases, particularly preying on the unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, South Carolina reported 1,680 new confirmed cases and 880 new probable cases of the virus for a total of 2,560.

The 10,000 mark was reached after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death.

“While statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a letter to South Carolina residents.

Simmer added that the only way to prevent more deaths is for people to get vaccinated against the virus. He said nearly two million South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated, but that number only represents 45% of those who are eligible for the vaccine and doesn’t count all of those who are 11 and under.

“Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously,” Simmer said. “Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19′s spread, we are not out of danger.”

Simmer said the current vaccines are safe, reliable and available, and they are the best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places,” he said.

“South Carolinians have a well-deserved reputation for working together and taking care of each other. Now more than ever, we need to do so. If we do, we will defeat COVID-19, which has already taken so much from so many.”

How hospitals are coping

Hospitals in the CSRA continue to be swamped by coronavirus patients.

On Wednesday, University Hospital in Augusta had 94 COVID-19 inpatients. That’s three more than Tuesday but 30 more from a week earlier was up three from Tuesday and 91 up from about a month ago.

The 94 patients on Wednesday weren’t all the same ones from the day before.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said the hospital discharge 13 COVID inpatients Tuesday but admitted 16 new patients.

“Not slowing yet,” she said of the pace of admissions.

With health experts saying more vaccinations are our ticket out of the pandemic, Sylvester pointed out that the hospital cafeteria will be hosting a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday. Reservations are encouraged at https://university_hospital_covid_clinic_aug-11.eventbrite.com.

For other options on where to get a shot in the CSRA, visit https://www.wrdw.com/2021/04/16/covid-19-vaccine-where-you-can-get-a-shot-in-2-state-region.

COVID inpatient counts for other Augusta hospitals on Wednesday include:

Doctors: 52, up 12 from Tuesday.

Augusta University Medical Center: 79 adults, up two from Tuesday, and four children, down three from Tuesday.

Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 44, unchanged from Tuesday.

This chart shows COVID hospitalizations in the Georgia portion of the CSRA:

Also in the news ...

AIRLINES’ DECISION: Delta, American and Southwest airlines won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees. One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated. Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy. That airline and American are the two that serve Augusta.

FULTON MANDATE: Georgia’s most populous county is considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines or frequent tests for its employees. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says incentives to get vaccinated aren’t working. A number of hospital systems have mandated vaccines for employees in Georgia, as have some private colleges and universities and other employers.

SAVANNAH OPTIONS: As the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in Chatham County, Savannah leaders are weighing all options when it comes to regulating events in public or city-owned spaces. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city will look at taking actions beyond the mask mandate and encouraging businesses to require masks indoors.

SHOTS FOR MOMS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine . Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose.

TREATMENT HOPE: The World Health Organization says it will soon test three drugs used for other diseases to see if they might help patients sickened by the coronavirus. They include artesunate, a malaria drug, the cancer drug imatinib, and infliximab, currently used in people with diseases of the immune system.

YOUTUBE TROUBLE: Sen. Rand Paul has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and masks in a video last week. The Kentucky Republican blasted YouTube for deleting his video, which it said made false claims.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.