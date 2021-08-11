‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Yolander Brown recalled the tragic night she lost her son, Nigel.

On Wednesday, she spoke about the support she’s seeing from the community and a message for the person responsible for taking her son’s life.

Brown said after her son’s death on Sunday, she is taking her days one at a time.

La'rosa Brown, 6, and Austian William, 9, are Nigel's siblings. (WALB)

“That bullet did not have my son’s name on it. That was my firstborn. I remember the day me and his father laid on the altar and prayed to God and asked God to allow us to get pregnant. Three months later, we got pregnant with him. If I knew at that time, nine years later, he would be taken away, I may, wouldn’t have prayed that prayer,” said Brown.

Brown remembered Sunday night and how it changed her family forever.

“His baby sister was laying in the bed under him. My baby has not been (able to) sleep in the last couple of days, and I can’t imagine how she’s feeling because I know how I feel. That was her best friend, that was her brother. They did everything together,” said Brown.

She had one message for the person responsible for the death of her son.

“I’ll forgive you before I know who you are. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know the reason why you done it. Turn yourself in. Give me peace of mind to know that you are off the streets,’ said Brown.

Brown said her family and the community have been a huge support system, one that she’s needed and thankful to have.

Nigel Brown died in a drive-by shooting in Albany on Sunday. (APD)

Nigel Brown's family and friends. (WALB)

“I love it, I love it. I love everything. The community is stepping up to help. We are all family here in Albany. Give us justice. Justice for Nigel. Justice for Albany. Give us justice,” said Brown.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for Nigel’s death.

A police department spokesperson said they haven’t had any substantial tips.

If you know anything about this case call, the Albany Police Department at (229) 436-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

On Wednesday, the Dougherty County Republican Party announced they are hosting a fundraiser for Nigel’s family. It starts on Wednesday and goes until Aug. 19. To donate, call (229) 449-2484. All proceeds will go to the family.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.