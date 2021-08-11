Advertisement

Tanner Gordon strikes out 10 in brilliant performance

By Augusta GreenJackets
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
North Augusta, SC - Tanner Gordon and Jeff Gordon are not related. At least we don’t think so. But on Tuesday, Tanner Gordon sure looked similar to Jeff Gordon’s 1996-1998 dominant stretch on the racetrack.

Gordon tossed seven innings, allowing only one-run, to earn the win. He struck out 10, as the Jackets defeated Kannapolis 5-1 on Tuesday evening. Gordon came out in the eighth inning after walking his first, and only batter, of the night.

The lone Kannapolis run scored on a solo home run from James Beard (3) in the third inning off Gordon.

Rolddy Munoz took over for the final two innings. He struck out four and did not allow a run. Kannapolis ended the night with just four hits.

The Augusta offense got off to a slow start, but in the fifth inning, they scored all of five of their Tuesday night runs. RBI singles for Tyler Tolve, Vaughn Grissom and Cade Bunnell made it 3-1. A Kannapolis error proved costly during all the scoring. Landon Stephens drove in two more runs to cap off the inning and give Augusta the 5-1 lead.

The Jackets improve to 25-18 at home. The game started in a 35-minute delay.

NOTES:

  • Tanner Gordon has gone five or more innings in eight of his 11 starts.
  • Vaughn Grissom finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
  • Landon Stephens went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

