Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

CNN reported that CDC advisors will discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Burke County sheriff wins battle to control his budget

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Brad Raffensperger
Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment
army officer wins gold medal
Army officers wins gold at Olympics