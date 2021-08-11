Advertisement

Police officer accused of putting foot on man’s head has been in trouble before

By Bill Sharpe
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former police officer who was recently fired after authorities say he put his foot on a man’s head has been in trouble before.

According to investigators, police officer David Dukes, who worked for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, was seen on body cam video stomping on the head of a 58-year-old African American man last month.

Dukes was fired and charged with first-degree assault and battery. The director of the department said he was horrified by what he saw on the video.

But this is not the first Dukes has had problems with a police department. According to information from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Dukes was hired by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in 2012 but was removed because he could not pass the mandatory academy test. He rejoined the force a year later.

In April of Last year, Dukes worked for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on the K-9 squad, but according to his personnel file his supervisor, Sgt. Adam Clayton, gave him a negative review..

“Deputy Dukes’ actions are causing a turmoil with the unit,” Clayton wrote. “Deputy Dukes is creating a hostile work environment for other members of the K-9 unit and I feel he is counterproductive toward the goals and mission of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.”

Dukes personnel file also reveals in September of last year, Chief Matt Trentham with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office called his attitude destructive and offensive to their team member.

In the file, he wrote he had to personally counsel him on his behavior and conduct at least six times. The same day that memo was written Dukes was fired from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘It’s not a drill. We are not making up numbers’: Local doctor gives look into COVID-19 units
Joshua Merry
Augusta man charged after video shows him assaulting 7-year-old

Latest News

Jonathan Eugene Grantham
Former Aiken County teacher admits guilt in child sexual exploitation investigation
Stolen car
North Augusta police searching for driver involved in pedestrian hit and run
Ga. elections chief calls for steps to make sure only citizens vote
Imani Bell
Ga. family speaks out after coaches charged in teen athlete’s death
A Myrtle Beach lottery player overcame “unbelievable” odds to collect two big wins in a...
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Myrtle Beach lotto player wins $3M just two weeks after winning $40K