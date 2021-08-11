Advertisement

Parents see hope in investigation of 8-year-old Atlanta girl’s slaying

Secoriea Turner
Secoriea Turner(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The parents of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near where Rayshard Brooks had been shot weeks earlier said they’re encouraged by progress in the investigation.

Their comments came Tuesday after meeting with the district attorney whose office will prosecute the case.

Secoriea Turner was slain on July 4, 2020. She was riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend near the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer weeks earlier.

MORE | Kemp calls crime the ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia’s future

Her parents, Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson, met Tuesday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The meeting came days after a second man was been charged in connection with the girl’s death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 23-year-old Jerrion Amari McKinney, of Loganville, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and 12 gang-related offenses. Julian Conley was previously arrested.

Also previously, the girl’s parents sued the city of Atlanta, saying city leaders showed negligence in failing to remove armed vigilantes who gathered at the site along with peaceful protesters.

The suit says that created a dangerous situation that led to Secoriea’s death.

