North Augusta police searching for driver involved in pedestrian hit and run

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run.

Police say on Monday around 9 p.m., a vehicle on the 400 block of Bradleyville Road struck a pedestrian while she was walking on the right side of the road.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect vehicle should have front right bumper damage and missing a right-side mirror. The public is urged to be on the lookout for a black Chevrolet Suburban or Chevy Tahoe with this particular vehicle damage.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 441-4251.

