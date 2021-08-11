Kemp calls crime the ‘most significant threat’ to Georgia’s future

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp is telling business leaders that crime is the most significant threat to Georgia’s future, keeping up his emphasis on the issue as he seeks re-election in 2022.

The Republican governor addressed the Georgia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Columbus.

He says he’s prioritized going after criminal street gangs with a task force within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and pushed legislation to crack down on street racing. He also cited the launch of a unit to reduce crime in Atlanta.

He’s used Atlanta as a frequent target in his discourse about crime but acknowledges that it’s a problem elsewhere. He came to Augusta about three weeks ago to announce the biggest anti-gang bust ever in the state .

He has said he will include anti-crime proposals for lawmakers to consider this fall when they return for a special session to redraw electoral districts.

But he said businesses have a responsibility to publicly advocate against crime and for ways to decrease crime.

“Rising crime and violent crime are not just Georgia issues – but that is not an excuse for us to do nothing,” he said. “We all can and should do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens and ensure families are safe. Because by doing so, we can build a safer, stronger Georgia – together.”

Also in the news ...

SUSPECT SHOT: Sheriff’s deputies killed an armed man who fired at authorities during a standoff in the northwest Georgia unincorporated community of Rocky Face, near Dalton. At some point during negotiations with the man, authorities say the suspect began firing at deputies Monday night. That prompted deputies to return fire, killing him. The man’s name has not been released.

ATLANTA SLAYING: An 18-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the heart of Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died. Few other details were immediately released.

