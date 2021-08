AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are reporting a crash on the Georgia side of I-20 is backing up traffic into Augusta.

Details are limited but authorities are reporting a traffic accident with no injuries just before the I-20 bridge into South Carolina.

As of 6 p.m., traffic appears to be backed up from the river to Washington Road.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.