Augusta city leaders consider expanding panhandling ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s something you’ve probably experienced yourself walking downtown in Augusta and someone stops you and asks for money or food, well it’s called panhandling, and after an uptick in complaints city leaders are trying to put an end to it.

The city’s had an ordinance that makes it illegal in place for 15 years, now some commissioners were looking to expand it but those efforts fell short today. But changing this ordinance isn’t so simple.

As Augusta’s homeless issues continue to grow, some leaders are wary that expanding the ordinance would criminalize people that just need help. In addition to that if the ordinance goes too far the city could find itself in an even bigger battle, a legal battle.

“Usually when I’m walking around we have some homeless person walk up and I usually just give them what I can,” said Janae Elliott.

Janae Elliot works at Holy Shakes downtown. She says daily at least three or four strangers ask her for money or food.

“They’re actually very nice people. They don’t ask for too much if we don’t have it they walk away. They’re not bombarding us with too much it’s nothing crazy,” she said.

It’s a problem leaders say is getting worse and reaching further.

“It is happening not just on one side of town but it’s happening all across our city. We’ve seen panhandling expand out to South Augusta, which historically just has not been the case. So what that tells us is that there’s a large issue,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

The city’s current panhandling ordinance only covers downtown and the Armstrong Galleria area. Wednesday Commissioner Jordan Johnson called off the request to expand the ordinance to cover the entire city because he feels it has some holes.

“People’s lives are at stake. They’re panhandling because they have nothing else. And I’m not sure if policing is the best answer as much as trying to figure out, long-term solutions to the problem,” he said.

Working out the kinks might be for the best.

Back in July, the University of Georgia Law School sent a letter to leaders warning them expanding the ordinance would be unconstitutional. In the letter, they say it “Criminalizes the innocent act of requesting charity.” And is a restriction of free speech.

A similar ordinance in Cranston Rhode Island lead that city to a four year legal battle against the ACLU who said their ordinance was unconstitutional too. Cranston lost, costing the city $140,000 in legal fees and barring the ordinance.

“If we do go down the route of passing the ordinance we will ensure that that order is constitutional,” said Johnson.

Commissioner Johnson says for now the homeless task force’s panhandling subcommittee will look further into ways to address the growing issue. Once they’ve studied the issue more and considered possible solutions they’ll bring ideas back to the commission.

