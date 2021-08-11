Advertisement

Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The wife of potential U.S. Senate candidate, Augusta native and football legend Herschel Walker voted in Georgia in November, although she doesn’t identify her Atlanta house as her primary residence for property tax purposes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Julie Blanchard requested a ballot be sent to her in Westlake, Texas, for the presidential election and returned it.

Championed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is considering a Republican run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, challenging incumbent Raphael Warnock, who won the seat last year for a partial term.

Walker has joined in Trump’s unproven assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by fraudulent votes.

Questions about whether his wife voted properly in Georgia could turn those claims back on Walker.

Georgia was among the pivotal states in the election, with its electoral votes going to Democrat Joe Biden. Those results were repeatedly challenged, sparking an audit and recount that still showed Biden won. Trump also made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask the state’s elections chief, a fellow Republican, to “find” votes for Trump.

Raffensperger plans a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today on the state Capitol south stairs. He hasn’t yet disclosed the subject.

Born in Augusta and raised in Wrightsville, Walker played football for the University of Georgia and won the 1982 Heisman Trophy. He went on to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

