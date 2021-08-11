Growing up in Saluda gave sailor a solid foundation for Navy career

NORFOLK, Va. - A Saluda native is participating in the Large-Scale Exercise aboard USS Whidbey Island, a U.S. Navy warship that transports and launches Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations.

Chief Petty Officer Rod Thompson, a 1999 Saluda High School graduate, joined the Navy 22 years ago.

“I was looking for guidance, and the Navy offered stability and potential for progression in the civilian world,” said Thompson.

According to Thompson, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Saluda.

“As someone that has come from nothing, it takes strength and a personal commitment to change your station and become a better person,” said Thompson. “I had mentors growing up who saw more in me than I saw in myself, and it’s only after my time in the Navy that I understand that no matter where you come from in life, everyone has the ability to create positive change.”

The Large-Scale Exercise demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets and 17 time zones.

This year’s exercise merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain and contested environment.

Homeported in Virginia, the Whidbey Island is longer than two football fields at 610 feet. The ship is 84 feet wide and weighs more than 16,000 tons. It has four diesel engines that can push the ship through the water in excess of 25 mph.

USS Whidbey Island (WRDW)

Serving in the Navy means Thompson is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.

“Water covers 75 percent of the planet, and whoever controls the seas can essentially control the stability of the planet,” said Thompson. “Having the strongest Navy provides that stability and peace.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States are directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Thompson and other sailors know they are a part of a service tradition of leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“I can think of no better honor or legacy to leave than to have served my country and its people,” added Thompson.

