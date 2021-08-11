Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

ATLANTA - Georgia’s top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state’s elections.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday that he’s calling on the state General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider.

State law already makes clear that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia.

But Raffensperger said he wants to add it to the Constitution to make it more permanent.

“Only American citizens should be voting in our elections, that’s why I’m calling on the General Assembly to act and pass a constitutional amendment ensuring this is the standard for generations to come,” he said.

There are an estimated 22 million noncitizens living legally in the United States. U.S. Census figures to be released Thursday will reveal the exact number living in Georgia.

“Once people raise their hand and take the oath of citizenship, I welcome them to register to vote and participate in our democratic republic,” he said.

Raffensperger is a Republican who’s facing a primary challenge next year.

