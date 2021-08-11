Advertisement

Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state’s elections.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday that he’s calling on the state General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider.

State law already makes clear that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia.

MORE | Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show

But Raffensperger said he wants to add it to the Constitution to make it more permanent.

“Only American citizens should be voting in our elections, that’s why I’m calling on the General Assembly to act and pass a constitutional amendment ensuring this is the standard for generations to come,” he said.

There are an estimated 22 million noncitizens living legally in the United States. U.S. Census figures to be released Thursday will reveal the exact number living in Georgia.

“Once people raise their hand and take the oath of citizenship, I welcome them to register to vote and participate in our democratic republic,” he said.

Raffensperger is a Republican who’s facing a primary challenge next year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Burke County sheriff wins battle to control his budget

Latest News

army officer wins gold medal
Army officers wins gold at Olympics
mask rules in South Carolina
Mask rules in South Carolina
Ventilators
‘There is no statistic for grief’: S.C. hits 10,000 COVID deaths
Briadband
Federal funds to help bring broadband to Emanuel County