Fort Stewart bans unvaccinated service members from indoor dining.

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart is banning unvaccinated service members from dining indoors at establishments off-post, according to a Facebook post from Tuesday. The ban comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the Coastal Health District.

The ban includes restaurants, bars, night clubs, live performance venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events, indoor movie theaters, amusement parks and tattoo parlors. The ban does not include local recreational and children’s sporting events.

The 3rd Infantry Division also requires service members to wear masks while indoors in on-post facilities at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and in off-post public buildings. Service members are also encouraged not to socialize in gatherings of more than ten people indoors and fifteen unvaccinated people while outdoors.

Guidance on mandatory vaccinations is not yet available from the Department of Defense, according to the Facebook post. The 3rd Infantry Division recommends vaccination as “the best defense at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.”

