Edgefield boil water advisory in place due to water main break at Gregory Lake Rd

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a water a water main break on Gregory Lake Rd and has a water boil advisory in place.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around the area on Gregory Lake Rd from Country Club Hills to Maple Dr, Locust Dr, Maple Dr from Country Club Hills to Gregory Lake Rd, Hickory Hill Dr, and Chestnut Dr to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced an 6 inch main break on Gregory Lake Rd near Locust Dr.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

