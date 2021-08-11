Advertisement

Edgefield boil water advisory in place due to water main break at Gregory Lake Rd

By Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced a water a water main break on Gregory Lake Rd and has a water boil advisory in place.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located in and around the area on Gregory Lake Rd from Country Club Hills to Maple Dr, Locust Dr, Maple Dr from Country Club Hills to Gregory Lake Rd, Hickory Hill Dr, and Chestnut Dr to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

Gregory Lake Rd Boil Water Advisory
Gregory Lake Rd Boil Water Advisory(WRDW)

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority experienced an 6 inch main break on Gregory Lake Rd near Locust Dr.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-3011.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians

Latest News

redistricting meeting
Public makes their voices heard at Georgia redistricting meeting
redistricting meeting
Public comment before lines are drawn
covid-19 surge
Local mother feels impact of COVID-19 surge as her four children catch virus
teacher
Burke County alum now teaching in a classroom he once sat in