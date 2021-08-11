Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next three mornings. The best time is two hours before sunrise, but the radiant that the meteors appear from will get above the horizon each night after midnight. No need to focus on a specific point in the sky, just make sure it is dark and you have an open view. We could even be able to see some in the city. Now we just need to keep the clouds away!

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Our generic summer pattern will continue today. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon through around sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Conditions stay hot and humid Thursday with wake up temps in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday, but most of the day looks dry for most of the area. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated storms will be possible.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. This weak boundary should help bring down temperatures by Sunday into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

We are entering a more climatologically favored period for tropical cyclones and we currently have our sites on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. The National Hurricane Center has a high chance of PTC6 developing into a tropical storm over the next few days. Most model guidance shows a general northwest motion the next few days impacting the Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through Wednesday. It is too far out to know if any impacts are possible locally. We will continue to monitor.

