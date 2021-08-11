Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Summer-like pattern returns for the work week | Tracking Tropical Storm Fred
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next three mornings. The best time is two hours before sunrise, but the radiant that the meteors appear from will get above the horizon each night after midnight. No need to focus on a specific point in the sky, just make sure it is dark and you have an open view. We could even be able to see some in the city. Now we just need to keep the clouds away!

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next three...
The Perseid meteor shower is one of the best of the year and it is peaking the next three mornings.(WRDW)

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible this afternoon through around sunset. The overnight looks dry with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay muggy in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light overnight.

Conditions stay hot and humid Thursday with wake up temps in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Isolated to scattered storms are possible Thursday. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated storms will be possible. Winds will remain relatively light out of the south.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. Saturday highs will be hot again in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday.

Morning lows will stay stick in the low to mid 70s early Sunday. Highs will be a little cooler in the low 90s. Scattered storms are expected during the day Sunday with the front stalled over the region.

We are entering a more climatologically favored period for tropical cyclones and we currently have our sites on Tropical Storm Fred. It is too far out to know any specifics on how it impacts our forecast, but there will be the opportunity for heavy rain from this system early next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in COVID wave
Dr. Ioana Chirca
‘We are not making up numbers’: A look into local COVID-19 units
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Burke County sheriff wins battle to control his budget

Latest News

Hot & Humid, T.S. Fred
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Storms - Meteor Shower - Tropics
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Tropics
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Summer pattern the next few days with the chance for afternoon storms.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale