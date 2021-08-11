Crash cause traffic snags on Whiskey Road near New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic on Whiskey Road is at a standstill this morning between Range Road and Darlington Drive outside New Ellenton.

Crews on the scene said three lanes were blocked on the roadway, State Highway 19 after an 8:09 a.m. incident involving three vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol classified the incident as an accident with possible injuries.

