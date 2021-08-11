Community mourns passing of Chancey’s Towing Service owner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many across the CSRA are mourning the passing of local business owner, Dewayne Chancey.

As the owner of the Augusta based business Chancey’s Towing and Recovery, his last name graced the sides of tow trucks in bold, red-yellow lettering.

Family, friends and customers took to social media to share kind words and memories. Many described him as a mentor to others and a wonderful person.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook calling Chancey a life long friend and a supporter of the agency.

“Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and the men and women of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office sends our sincerest condolences to the family of Dewayne Chancey of Chancey’s Wrecker Service,” the post reads. “Dewayne has always been a supporter of our agency and a life long friend to many members of our team. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.