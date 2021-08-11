Burke County alum now teaching in a classroom he once sat in

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you remember that one special teacher from school? The one who inspired and encouraged you? A Burke County Middle School teacher is now teaching students in the same room he once sat in.

Dylan Thomas knows what it’s like to sit in these very chairs. He graduated from Burke County High School and now is on the other side of the room teaching students agriculture.

“The first day of school I was able to tell the kids I learned AG in this classroom like this exact room we’re standing in and it’s a really awesome feeling to think about where they are today, and where I was at the same age and where I am now, and where they could be one day,” said Thomas.

His former middle school ag teacher Allie Crockett motivated him to apply for the position.

“Every time the program would have an opening I would always call Dylan and try to talk him into applying because long ago I saw the passion and potential in him which is our job as a teacher,” said Allie Crockett, FAA advisor, Burke County High School.

“When the opportunity came up for me to apply here, I was excited to come back and be that positive role model for these kids,” said Thomas.

She says this very classroom once was hers where she taught Thomas and other AG students. She now works at the high school.

“It was just a really awesome feeling to walk back in here with him, stepping in the room for the first time and it being one of my old classrooms with one of my first students it was a very very neat experience,” said Crockett.

Thomas says his passion for agriculture started when he was a student and has grown ever since.

“Mrs. Crockett she started the passion, kind of ignited it, and then when I got into high school I dove head in. I just love the world of AG and FAA and so now being able to have my own FAA chapter at the middle school is huge for me and it’s kind of like a dream come true in a way,” said Thomas.

Thomas says he’s looking forward to the school year and making an impact on his students lives. Burke County Public Schools actually have six alumni teaching for the school system this year.

