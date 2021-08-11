Aiken County considering drug tests as students head back to school

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just around the corner for students in Aiken County. With all the different COVID safety policies in our area, we’re on your side with what parents need to know for the new school year starting next week.

On Monday more than 22,000 students will be filling the halls in Aiken County Schools.

“I know everybody has a little anxiety, a little anticipation with the rising COVID numbers, but we believe we’ve got the right safety measures in place,” said King Laurence, Aiken County Public Schools superintendent.

In Aikens public schools masks are not required anywhere. Still, Superintendent King Laurence is encouraging students and teachers to wear one.

“We can’t require it based on South Carolina law, but we can encourage it, so that’s what we’re gonna continue to do,” said Laurence.

In another development, the Aiken County School Board is considering creating a drug testing program for students. They want the school district to find out what it would take to have something like that.

“We were directed by the board to investigate that, see what the scope of a program like that would be, see what the cost of it would be, and come back with that information to the board so they can determine how they would move forward with it,” he said.

Questions remain about who they might test and what they would do with the results.

And as Aiken County Schools get ready to move forward with a new year, Laurence hopes it’s a safe one.

“Anything we can do to make it a safe experience for our students as they come back to school this year, as well as being as normal an experience as possible, we want that to be the case,” said Laurence.

Again the first day for Aiken County Students is Monday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.