4-year-old with immunodeficiency named honorary Waynesboro police officer

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Damauryn Daniels was born with an immunodeficiency disorder, meaning he was born without an immune system.

His mom, Tanedra, says since birth, he has overcome every challenge thrown his way. And just recently, the Waynesboro Police Department is showing their appreciation for his strength.

He’s now known as “Officer Juju.”

“I gave him a notebook and within a day’s time, the notebook paper was gone because he wrote tickets all day,” Tanedra said.

Last year, Damauryn was hospitalized for his disorder. His mom says after going in and out of the hospital, he formed a special bond for law enforcement.

“He knew that if you get sick, the ambulance is coming. Police might be there, so his love for that came from always being around medical people,” Tanedra said.

She says he developed a loving relationship with first responders, and the Waynesboro Police Department wanted to return the favor welcoming him as their new honorary officer.

“His story was remarkable,” Officer Gary Jenkins with the department said. “I’ve never seen him open up the way that he did when he was in uniform. I guess the uniform gave him confidence.”

Confidence big enough to arrest his arrest him - confidence to take his own mom to jail - and confidence to even place me in handcuffs for filming.

“It was like after that last hospital visit, Juju became a different young man,” Tanedra said.

He is a stronger young man with a big red heart tucked under a little blue uniform.

Damauryan is scheduled for another surgery pretty soon. The Waynesboro Police Department set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to donate to help with costs.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.