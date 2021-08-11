Advertisement

2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia

By WGCL staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - A family is reacting after two people have been charged in the death of their child.

A Clayton County grand jury indicted Imani Bell’s former coaches, Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer, on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

The indictment stated the defendants caused “excessive physical pain by conducting outdoor conditioning training in dangerous heat.”

An autopsy revealed Bell, a junior at the time, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

“They were also forced to run up stadium steps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney, in February.

The Bells filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walker-Asekere, Palmer and several Clayton County district employees, claiming they failed to follow mandated safety guidelines.

According to the Georgia High School Athletic Association, outdoor workouts aren’t allowed to happen when the temps are over 92 degrees. The heat index was in the triple digits when Bell collapsed.

“Imani started showing signs that she was going into heat distress. She couldn’t finish the mile run. She was stumbling,” Stewart said.

Bells parents have been seeking justice for the last two years, heartbroken to have lost their first daughter while in the care of coaches she trusted.

“We, every day, are learning to live with the loss of our daughter,” said Dorian Bell, Imani’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kids are among hospitals’ flood of patients in current COVID wave
From left: Thomas Tiraboschi, Lenny Moss and Darcy Thompson
‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Joshua Merry
Augusta man charged after video shows him assaulting 7-year-old
This image depicts a close view of a Petri dish culture plate, which had contained a growth...
Rare illness kills 1 in Georgia, linked to cases in 3 other states

Latest News

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Burke County sheriff wins battle over funding for his agency
The Interstate 20 state line improvement project progress will close inside lanes in both...
Roadway roundup: I-20 state line closures set for steel delivery
Secoriea Turner
Parents see hope in investigation of 8-year-old Atlanta girl’s slaying