U.S. military considering COVID-19 vaccinate mandate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s big news in a military town like Augusta. The Pentagon wants members of the military to be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the deadline could come sooner if the vaccine gets final approval from the FDA or if infection rates keep rising.

It’s not required yet because there’s a law that says vaccines can not be mandated in the military until they’re fully approved by the FDA. President Biden can issue a waiver that would make it mandatory. The defense secretary says he’ll try to get one by mid-September if it hasn’t been fully approved by then.

In the military vaccine mandates are not new.

“You are required to take vaccinations, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts, if you didn’t take them, you’d get disciplinary action, or you could not go to your next assignment,” said Tee Meyers, a veteran who served 11 years.

Tee Meyers served in the air force and army. In his 11 years, the military required him to take many different vaccines.

“When I raised my right hand and said I would defend this country, I did what they told me to, sometimes you’d get ready to go overseas, you might get five or six vaccinations, but that was required, you’re in the military,” he said.

Now the department of defense is considering requiring the COVID vaccine.

“We’re seeing an uptick in cases, uptick in hospitalizations across the force, as we are in the country, and the delta variant is a factor in that,” said John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary.

A spokesperson with Fort Gordon says they’re waiting to see if the vaccine gets full FDA approval or if the defense secretary asks President Biden for a waiver. Until then there’s no mandate at Fort Gordon or anywhere else.

Meyers believes vaccinating the entire force is necessary.

“There’s close quarters in the military, you’ve gotta be in formation, you’re doing PT, If this is depleting our force, that’s making us weaker,” he said.

The defense secretary has asked all branches of the military to come up with a plan and be ready to take action by mid-September or sooner.

