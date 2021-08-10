Two charged in 2020 slaying of Aiken woman to remain jailed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men charged in the slaying of an Aiken woman last year will remain detained after having their bond denied.

This morning, co-defendants Shikem Wright and Daiquan Lee came before Judge Clifton Newman at the Aiken Judicial Center seeking bond.

Prosecutors said their arrests stem from an attempted drug deal turned deadly shooting in Jackson, S.C.

On May 4, deputies rushed to a home on the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road following a report of a shooting.

There, they discovered the body of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri inside of a car that was crashed into a tree near the home’s driveway.

Prosecutors revealed at Tuesday’s hearing that Cuteri sustained at least two gunshots, including a fatal gunshot wound to the back.

Evidence further revealed Cuteri and another subject were communicating with an inmate held at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. They were told to arrive at the incident location for a drug deal.

Cuteri was fired upon while she sat in the car. It’s believed she crashed while attempting to flee the scene.

Months later, deputies named Wright, Lee and a third co-defendant, Shikorian Corbitt, as suspects.

Shikorian Markel Corbitt (WRDW)

All three were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

Both Wright and Lee have continued to maintain their innocence in the case.

At the hearing, Cuteri’s parents pleaded with the judge to deny both suspects’ bond.

“Christina was a mother, daughter, sister and friend,” the victim’s mother described. “They don’t feel the pain when we need her here. All three of these murders decided to take Christina from her daughters and everyone who loved her.”

Newman ultimately denied bond. The case isn’t expected to go to trial until 2022.

