Roadway roundup: I-20 state line closures set for bridge deck steel delivery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Interstate 20 state line improvement project progress will close inside lanes in both directions Wednesday from Riverwatch Parkway in Georgia to the West Martintown Road exit in South Carolina.

Although eastbound and westbound directions have different lane closure restrictions, crews will generally work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The plan provides space for the mobile crane unit to move new bridge deck steel in place.

All work is weather-dependent and could shift timing as needed.

Concrete slab repairs continue

Contractors continue eastbound progress on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

Drivers will see lane closures overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the project area, weather permitting.

All work is eastbound at this time.

Contractors have four slab sections from mile 183 to mile 188 to be sawed and replaced.

Overall, the work includes locations marked for new material east and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit.

In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back.

Work schedules depend on concrete availability and other factors.

Across the CSRA ...

Kissingbower Road will be closed between White Road and Leeway Landing to install storm drainage. Closure will begin Aug. 10 and will conclude Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, although residents will have access to their property.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to milling and paving operations in Columbia County: Forrest Creek Crossing, Forrest Creek Way, Villa Lane, Villa Court, Crystal Creek, Oak Chase Drive, Cranford Way and Villa Place. The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 6-13.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

There will be a lane closure on the northbound side of Flowing Wells from Old Trail Road West to Braddock Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Aug. 9-12.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.