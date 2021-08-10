Red Devils relying on experience, stability for upcoming season

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The outlook for Lincoln County is very good this season. At the high school level, there is no price to buy experience or way to build it other than to have it, which the Red Devils do.

Last season, Lincoln county only graduated six seniors. Four of those seniors did move on to the college ranks, so replacing starting talent that high is no easy task. The team once again has single digit senior numbers, many of whom have started for three years. A double digit junior class many of which earned valuable reps as sophomores last season. The three year starting seniors are exciting, but it’s the junior class where head coach Lee Chomskis believes his team is going to really shine.

“We have a real big junior class, last year’s 10th graders, so we’re kind of hanging our hat on those guys. And we have some talented seniors. We don’t have many. We only have 8 seniors this year. But, we do have some talented seniors. Our backfield is all seniors,” said Chomskis.

The last time that Lincoln county won a state title was in 2006 under legendary head coach Larry Campbell. A 15 year drought is the longest since the Red Devils first ever title in 1960. There are plenty of factors that go into winning a state title. Experience is one of them, another is stability.

“I want to get this team -- get a ring because we haven’t had one in forever.,” said senior lineman Donald Owens.

“For the team, win region, state, make it very far in the playoffs if we don’t win state,” said senior running back CJ Zellars.

The goal in Lincoln County is clear. This team doesn’t want their success just based on their history. They want to add the next title in Lincoln County’s history.

Since Larry Campbell’s Retirement in 2013, the Red Devils have gone through three different head coaches. Chomskis is entering his second year as head coach of the red devils after previously serving as an assistant. Part of taking over a program is adding your culture. It’s only year two and Chomskis has already succeeded in organizing some of the chaos that comes with changes.

“We’re excited about where we are. It’s the second year that we’ve run the same offense and same defense. In Lincolnton, that’s the first time that’s happened in the last four years. So that’s a plus for our kids. There’s some consistency and stability in that,” said Chomskis.

“Coach Chomskis won a state championship here and you know, coach Chomskis is just a great person outside of football. He’s made us become better men,” said senior running back Tevin Gartrell.

Lincoln County made it to the first round of the playoffs last season. They certainly have the tools and coaching to go further this year.

