PGA Tour wraps up regular season as cash bonanza begins

(AP) - The PGA Tour ends the regular season at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. It’s the last chance for most players to finish in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup to become eligible for the lucrative postseason.

For some, finishing in the top 125 assures a full card for next season. Among those in the field is all but one player from No. 104 through No. 151 in the standings. The exception is Charles Howell III.

That means he won’t advance to the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007.

